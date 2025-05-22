A popular charity shop has reopened in Tavistock after it was forced to close due to flood damage.
Non-alcoholic fizz was drank in celebration as Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) staff, volunteers and customers showed their delight as the doors opened again to the Spiral Staircase store on West Street.
The staff thanked town businessman John Taylor for coming to its aid after severe storm damage forced it out of its shop round the corner. He has given them a new temporary rent free site as a gesture of goodwill, until a permanent shop is found.
The original shop was closed on Market Street for three months after storm Éowyn. The damaged stock and loss of income has had a significant impact on the charity.
Deborah Holland, TASS shop manager, said: “It feels really good to be back up and running again and open to all our wonderful customers who have missed us – we certainly missed them. And it’s lovely to be working with our volunteers. The charity and the shop are an important part of the community.”
TASS general manager Deb Morris said: “I am extremely grateful to John Taylor, director of Grenville Estates, for his selfless and noble generosity – the definition of being charitable.
“In a huge act of kindness, John has offered TASS the temporary use of his currently vacant commercial property in West Street free of charge to store undamaged stock and begin trading again.”
John was guest of honour when he first welcomed the charity into the empty shop (previously the Gin Shack) before the restocking and relaunch. He drew the winner in the prize draw competition to name the TASS new mascot cuddly toy otter George.
He said it was an honour to offer a new short-term home to TASS because of the ‘vital’ work it does for the community.