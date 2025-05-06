Among the walkers were Darcy’s friends, including Sasha Balwin, a dental nurse from Yealmpton, who said: “I was a close friend of Darcy. I’m on the walk to remember her and help support other young people through Papyrus who might need help in a crisis in their lives and help their families and friends. Darcy was such a lovely person. But she kept her worries to herself, which does not help anyone’s mental health. There are a lot of pressures on young people, especially from social media.”