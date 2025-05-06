More than 100 walkers set off on a 22-mile walk at 8am today (Sunday) from Tavistock to Plymouth Hoe in support of the Papyrus Charity preventing young suicide.
The walk was organised by Debbie Hollinson whose daughter Darcy took her own life aged 17.
Debbie said: “I’m so pleased to see so many people joining the walk in support of Papyrus which gives valuable support to young people struggling with their mental health. “This is in memory of Darcy and we are joined by her friends and parents affected by the loss of their children and all touched by those who have taken their lives at an early age”
Darcy, who died in 2021, would have been 22 this year. In honour of this, her mum Debbie, a Devon and Cornwall Police community support officer in Tavistock, organised the walk walk 22 miles from Tavistock, where Darcy lived, to Plymouth, where she was at school.
"I'll be thinking about Darcy with every step, wishing she was with us," said Ms Hollinson, a Devon and Cornwall Police community support officer.
It is the latest in a series of events organised by Ms Hollinson in memory of her daughter, and in aid of Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity.
The £22,000 fund raising goal for Papyrus has already been exceeded and stands at nearly £24,000.
Debbie said: "I wish this wasn’t necessary. But we know so many young people struggle with suicidal thoughts.
“This huge show of support in the name of Darcy just shows how much need there is for the service that Papyrus provides.
"It came as huge shock to her family and friends when Darcy died. She thought nobody cared, but if only she’d been able to see all these people who are on this walk, she might have been more positive.”
Among the walkers were Darcy’s friends, including Sasha Balwin, a dental nurse from Yealmpton, who said: “I was a close friend of Darcy. I’m on the walk to remember her and help support other young people through Papyrus who might need help in a crisis in their lives and help their families and friends. Darcy was such a lovely person. But she kept her worries to herself, which does not help anyone’s mental health. There are a lot of pressures on young people, especially from social media.”
Cassia Tate, part of Darcy’s friendship group, said: “I saw how badly Sasha was affected by Darcy’s death. Darcy was such a positive person and it came as such a shock because of then type of person she was. There are so many people affected when someone takes their own life. The need help also.”
Darcy’s boyfriend for two years Luke Cressy, 23, who has just graduated in business studies, also joined the walk. He said: “Darcy had a positive impact on so many people, especially me, as can be seen by so many people supporting the walk. So, it came as an even bigger shock than might be expected when she died.
“Darcy had been struggling with her mental health, but no one kew to be able to help and her death highlights how so many more young people are struggling in silence. The trouble is that suicide has a big stigma attached and I hope events like this will help others going through troubled times. The more we raise awareness, the more people will understand and care.”
Debbie said the sponsored activities in aid of Papyrus were raising awareness and helping reduce the stigma around suicide which makes it so difficult for people to talk about what makes them have suicidal thoughts: “We just have to keep talking about it and make it easer for people to talk about. Then may be young people will not reach the point where they feel they have no one to talk to and despair.”
Darcy, she said, was the kindest caring person to others when they needed help. She was very active being a horse rider, a climber, an RAF cadet and a Brownies volunteer.
Donations to Papyrus through Debbie Hollinson’s justgiving page can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/darcysdinos6