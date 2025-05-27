Campaigners for reinstating the Tavistock to Plymouth railway line via Bere Alston are asking supporters to join a rally today (Thursday).
TavyRail, the rail link pressure group, is asking for vociferous support at a gathering outside Tavistock Town Hall in Bedford Square from 10.15am.
Campaigners will be waving placards bearing the familiar railway station symbol with the word Tavistock which they hope will soon be a reality on a town station or ‘halt’ off the Callington Road on the former closed route to Bere Alston.
The activists are asking anyone who is keen to have a rail link to Tavistock to help the group increase the pressure on the government by showing there is town-wide community backing for the line’s restoration.
TavyRail is urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to include in her summer statement on June 12 its request for a one per cent funding for the initial preparations before hoped-for physical works can start in 2028/29.
The funding is needed to complete the business plan and the GRIP (Governance for Railway Investment Projects).
GRIP is a process used by Network Rail to manage and control projects that enhance or renew the national rail network. These projects are distinct from routine maintenance and focus on improvements and upgrades to the rail infrastructure.
Richard Searight, TavyRail chair, said: “This is an absolutely critical time in the development of our railway. We have dreadful connectivity. We therefore, need this new link. The new Okehampton link to Exeter is an outstanding success and the same can happen in Tavistock.
“We need to show the politicians there’s community support for this. We understand the government’s spending restrictions, but to kick thing off we need a relatively modest investment.”
The Labour Government cancelled the 'Restoring your Railway' funding promised for the Tavistock link last autumn and has been reviewing each rail project on a case-by-case basis.