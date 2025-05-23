Former Royal Naval officer Cllr Steve Hipsey is the new Tavistock town mayor.
Cllr Hipsey donned the mayoral chains of office at a town council ceremony in the council chambers on Tuesday (May 21) when he took over from the 2024/2025 mayor Cllr Paul Ward. Cllr Ward welcomed his replacement, saying Cllr Hipsey was not afraid to speak truth to power.
Cllr Hipsey has been working tirelessly on the litter-picking group Tidy Tavi and with Tavistock Lions.
He is keen on providing for the youth of the town and has been active on the Bannawell Play Park renovation. He acts as a liaison between Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) and the town council and was active in the campaign against on-street car parking charges.
Cllr Hipsey is also a Devon Tars shanty singer and keen yachtsman. His Navy career involved underwater acoustics for submarine and ship detection.
He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with the role of mayor of Tavistock for the coming year. It is a privilege to represent such a vibrant and historic community—one that is not only growing but flourishing. With this role comes significant responsibility, which I accept with humility and enthusiasm.
“Throughout my term, I will promote a theme of inclusivity—ensuring that all voices are heard and that everyone feels part of our shared future. Open and consistent communication will be at the heart of this effort, as we work together to strengthen the bonds that make Tavistock not just a place to live, but a place to belong.”
He said the town was a welcoming place with diverse community groups fostering residents’ well-being and community spirit: “Much of this has been possible through the dedication and careful stewardship of the town council over many years. I will build on that legacy, preserving Tavistock’s character, while embracing opportunities for positive development.”