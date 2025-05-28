A big cat worker has completed a 30-mile sponsored charity walk across Dartmoor in memory of a friend.
Ben Luke , 26, who works with jaguars in Costa Rica, completed the walk from Belstone to Ivybridge in tribute to Daniel Willis.
Daniel, a worldwide traveller and talented footballer with Tavistock Community FC, was from Belstone. He died tragically aged just 25. He grew up in Chillaton and attended Milton Abbot School.
Ben said the walk was tough: “I completed the big challenge of Dartmoor north to south. I trekked through ankle-deep mud. I did it in memory of Daniel Willis, an amazing guy.
“Dan’s family chose Mind to fundraise for. The idea is to help supporting anyone going through a tough time and showing they don’t have to do it alone.”