The recent Tavistock Country Garden Show has been declared a popular success.
Visitors came from far and wide to see the best of garden design and all things horticultural at the event, which also included a falconry handler, circus tricks and live music outside the Guildhall.
The annual event, in and outside Tavistock Pannier Market over the spring bank holiday weekend was opened by the town’s new mayor and mayoress, Cllr Steve Hipsey and his wife and mayoral consort Cathy Hipsey.
Cllr Hipsey said: “Tavistock Country Garden Show was a spectacular celebration of all things horticultural, and we were deeply honoured to open the event and judge the best show garden competition on the first day.
“In the pannier market, Bedford Square, and Guildhall Square, the show was full of life with colourful displays, bustling traders, and enthusiastic visitors. The theme, ‘Grow it – Eat it – Enjoy it’, was beautifully brought to life by a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing creativity, innovation and a passion for gardening.”
He said judging the five show gardens was difficult with each exhibit was ‘outstanding’ in its own right, demonstrating ‘impressive imagination and craftsmanship’: “The quality and enthusiasm on display made choosing a winner incredibly difficult, a testament to the talent involved.”
He thanked the town council market staff for working ‘tirelessly’ behind the scenes to ensure all went smoothly: “Their dedication was evident throughout the weekend and helped make the show such a resounding success.”
Cllr Hipsey added: “The weather was kind and we were delighted to see so many visitors, local and from afar, enjoying what has become a firm fixture in Tavistock’s events calendar.
“This year’s show truly showcased our proud community spirit and Tavistock as a destination for garden lovers. We look forward to seeing it grow even more in the years to come.”
