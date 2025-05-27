A group of tireless cyclists from Tavistock have completed their epic charity ride to London to show support for an ailing fellow pedaler.
The Tavistock Wheelers cycling club have so far raised £10,000 in sponsorship for the Huntington’s Disease Association in tribute to member Mark Pratten who has been diagnosed with the neurological condition which has curtailed many of his sporting activities.
Claire Pitcher, club spokesman, said: “Our journey is now complete - 290 miles over five days. The team cycled the final leg, leaving Maidenhead in heavy traffic first thing, then shortly afterwards, out into country lanes, a spectacular ride through Windsor Great Park then back onto the Thames path.
“Our first stop of the day was for coffee at Weybridge in the marina cafe before taking the ferry across the river to continue our journey on the south side of the Thames.
“We then moved into the more densely populated areas of wealthy Britain with fabulous houses along the river bank. Then through Hampton Court canal locks and then a ride through the palace grounds.
“Then we entered the streets of West London, with cycle paths and busy roads. We then crossed Westminster and through Trafalgar Square to our first destination at Tavistock Square.
“We then regrouped and took lots of photos, before finally riding all together into Queens Square and an absolutely fantastic reception from the Huntington’s Disease Society at University College London.
“I can only say well done everyone for a great five days of cycling and companionship for a fantastic cause.”
Mark said: “Thank you to my wonderful friends at Tavistock Wheelers and to everyone for sponsoring their efforts to raise funds and awareness of Huntingdon's Disease.”
