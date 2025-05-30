A MEMORIAL Service to celebrate the life and work of Eddie Farwell, Co-Founder and retiring CEO of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), will take place at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday, June 17.
Eddie died on March 27 following a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease and a private funeral was held shortly after his death.
Phil Morris, incoming CEO at CHSW said: “It is fitting that during Children’s Hospice Week, we are bringing people together at Eddie’s memorial service, where we will reflect on, and celebrate, all he achieved.”
CHSW invites anyone wishing to attend Eddie Farwell’s Memorial Service to book at: www.chsw.org.uk/eddiememorial as seats will be limited.
The service will be held from 12.30pm to 1.30pm (arrival from 12 noon) and will also be live streamed with a link available on the day for those unable to attend in person.
Lizzy Farwell, Eddie’s daughter, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the acknowledgements which have poured in, the incredible generosity and kindness shown, each a tribute to my dad’s life, the impact he had on so many, and our enduring family legacy.”
CHSW was founded by Eddie and Jill Farwell in 1991. The idea came after their own experience of having to travel from North Devon to Oxford to access hospice support for their two eldest children, Katie and Tom, who both had life-limiting conditions.
Their vision was for no family in the South West to have to travel more than 90 minutes to reach their nearest children’s hospice.
This became a reality when CHSW opened Little Bridge House in Barnstaple in 1995, Charlton Farm in Wraxall in 2007 and Little Harbour in St Austell in 2011.
The charity now supports more than 500 babies, children, young people and their families.
