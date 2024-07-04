Greater access to adult learning is promised, despite the planned closure of a well-used centre in Tavistock.
The Alexander Centre, a former school on Plymouth Road, will continue to offer in-person courses, online courses and exams through provider Learn Devon and Devon County Council (DCC) until the expected closure later this summer.
The county council promises the move will enable more people outside Tavistock in rural areas, to study as well those from the town. The Alexander Centre belongs to DCC and there are no plans to sell it, but a new use will be found to benefit the community. The Tavistock centre supports courses in Okehampton, Holsworthy and surrounding areas in West Devon.
A DCC spokesperson said: "To enable us to continue to offer courses to as many people in Tavistock as possible and to expand our offer to those who live in the surrounding area, this summer we will be moving from our current premises in the Alexander Centre to more sustainable location within the town to meet local need. "This relocation will allow us support more people towards employment or to progress within their current roles, and will allow us in particular to focus on those who are disadvantaged, perhaps because of a previous educational experience, current life circumstances, their social background or because of where they live. "We will continue to offer courses within Tavistock but we also aim to expand our support to those living in more rural areas where access to these courses can be more difficult.
"We look forward to being able to confirm our new premises within the town and what we have to offer within the next few weeks."
The centre aims to address the difficulties and struggles that adult learners face juggling everyday life, work, family and learning. Learn Devon is funded through the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). Teaching widens participation by focussing on people disadvantaged through previous educational experience, life circumstances / social background or where they live.
The centres host ‘Multiply’ the government’s new £560 million programme to help improve adult numeracy. Courses include computer coding using Lego, confidence using the internet, digital skills. and GCSE English and maths,