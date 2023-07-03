On Saturday night Tavistock and Modbury fire crews were mobilised to a fire in the copse, above Mothecombe beach.
Initially, with no road access the Modbury crews set out from Mothecombe tearooms with what they could carry. They made their way down across the beach and up the hill the other side.
They came across a small but well established fire in the trees and spent the next few hours pulling the fire into the middle of the area already burnt.
A Tavistock crew then joined the fight, meeting the Modbury team and pump at the planned meeting point with their all-terrain vehicle and small pump. Tavistock then came across the fields to provide some water to dampen down the area and any hot spots their thermal imaging camera.
The team was closely watched over by the cows in the field in the rural setting.