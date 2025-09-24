Today, Wednesday, September 24, brings patchy rain with some sunshine sneaking through. Conditions feel crisp in the morning as temperatures near 6°C gradually rise to about 16°C. Expect a few cloudy spells, but overall, it’s a mild day that might bring brief fresh breezes.
Tomorrow appears bright and sunny, pushing temperatures near 17°C by midday. Early hours might stay about 5°C, so the morning could feel a bit chilly before the sun dominates the sky. Cloud cover should remain minimal for pleasant daytime conditions, encouraging a calm and dry feel.
Friday continues the tranquil weather pattern, featuring clear skies and a cheerful vibe. Highs hover near 16°C, while the evening dips to around 5°C. Rain is unlikely, but a light breeze might move across the region, keeping the atmosphere fresh. Sunlight could linger into late afternoon.
This weekend starts with partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, though intervals of sunshine are still likely. Values near 16°C give a comfortable feel, while any rain remains minimal. Temperatures about 7°C overnight suggest a relatively mild evening. Winds stay gentle, letting any outdoor plans proceed without much disruption.
Sunday sees an uptick in patchy rain, reaching highs of around 15°C under overcast skies. The day is expected to stay on the damp side, though dry breaks can poke through. Skies might brighten, but bursts of drizzle may linger into late afternoon. Humidity remains, though winds remain light. Local weather in Tavistock should follow a similar trend, rounding off the week on a cooler note.
