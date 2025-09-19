In Tavistock, today, Friday, September 19, is predicted to stay partly cloudy with temperatures near 19°C through the afternoon. Early fog clears, leaving plenty of dry weather. Expect the morning to feel about 12°C. There's no sign of a downpour, so overall conditions remain pleasant.
Tomorrow sees a shift with patchy rain likely from daybreak. Temperatures hover about 17°C, though the morning may feel closer to 10°C. Occasional drizzle keeps the outdoors damp, especially by midday. Clouds persist later, but skies might brighten briefly in the evening. Light breezes could drift in, ensuring temperatures remain mild despite the showers.
Mild but wet describes Sunday, with moderate rain expected. Temperatures near 12°C should dominate, and early hours drop to about 9°C. Steadier showers appear probable, making it a soggy day overall. Brief breaks could emerge, though heavier downpours might pass through in the afternoon. Occasional gusts also appear possible, though nothing too intense is expected.
Moving into Monday, patchy rain remains on the radar with highs about 14°C. The early morning dips near 6°C, creating a crisp start. Moisture risk stays present, yet fair spells might peek through here and there. Any breeze should stay manageable, maintaining a relatively calm outlook.
Tuesday stays partly cloudy with the thermometer near 15°C. The morning could see about 4°C, bringing a cool dawn. Little chance of rain means settled conditions continue. Looking beyond, fairly stable patterns persist, suggesting minimal rainfall for the rest of the week. Bright intervals may occasionally grace the late afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
