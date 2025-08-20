Today, Wednesday, August 20 arrives with partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures near 24°C. Early hours seem cool, with minimum values about 13°C. Conditions look stable, and no rain is expected. Light breezes may accompany the mix of clouds and sunshine, making it a pleasant start to the forecast period.
Tomorrow remains sunny with maximum figures near 23°C and minimum settling about 9°C. Clear skies should dominate, offering warm weather and a bright outlook. Mild winds are anticipated, so any outdoor plans are unlikely to face interruptions from rain. The sunny weather will maintain a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day.
Friday accelerates summer vibes as temperatures reach near 25°C and lows about 9°C. Clear conditions promise another rain-free stretch. Gentle breezes keep it comfortable, and cloud cover remains minimal throughout the afternoon. This extended sunny spell may push daytime warmth slightly higher, perfect for a bright end to the workweek.
Saturday stays sunny with maximum temperatures near 23°C and overnight levels about 11°C. Expect blue skies overhead, adding consistency to this striking weather pattern. Light winds will reduce any lingering heat, and no rain is forecast. The day extends the run of bright, mild conditions, ideal for continued clear skies.
Sunday brings peak warmth, with top figures near 25°C and lows about 12°C. Sunny weather persists, ensuring the region retains its radiant feel. Tavistock should see similar conditions, with no indication of rain. The remainder of the week appears settled, extending these pleasant days and supporting a favourable weather forecast.
