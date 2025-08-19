Today, Tuesday, August 19, in Tavistock sees patchy rain drifting through the morning and afternoon. Skies should brighten slightly later, though the air stays humid. Temperatures hover about 21°C by midday, dipping near 15°C overnight. Brief drizzle may appear, but nothing too heavy. Winds stay moderate, creating a mild yet shifting breeze.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny and warm with about 22°C for the high. Early clouds could clear swiftly, making way for bright conditions throughout the day. No rain is forecast, so expect dry weather and gentle breezes. Late afternoon may bring a slight haze, but skies remain welcoming.
Thursday stays bright and calm with temperatures near 23°C as sunshine dominates. Early hours might feel crisp, but the day warms quickly and remains dry. Light breezes keep things comfortable, while afternoon sun adds a cheerful glow. Skies stay clear, with no rain forecast.
Friday continues the sunny trend, hitting about 24°C. Mornings start cool, then conditions turn comfortably mild by midday. No showers expected, making it an ideal stretch of dry weather. Evening temperatures drop near 14°C under clear skies and gentle winds. An occasional light breeze may bring fleeting relief from midday warmth.
This weekend on Saturday sticks with the sunshine, reaching about 22°C. Morning hours might be slightly cool, but blue skies prevail all day. Light winds keep conditions comfortable, and no rain is anticipated. Nights settle near 11°C, rounding off a pleasant stretch of summer weather. Expect a serene day that extends the consistent bright spell.
This article was automatically generated
