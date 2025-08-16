Skies stay sunny today, Saturday, August 16, with maximum temperatures near 26°C and minimal cloud cover. Winds may blow about 20 mph. Tavistock should enjoy clear conditions, and no significant rain is forecast. Bright weather stability dominates the day, offering ideal conditions for a summer forecast.
Continued sunshine is expected tomorrow, Sunday, with temperatures about 24°C and no rainfall in sight. Crisp mornings shift to warmer afternoons, keeping the forecast pleasant. Light breezes may blow, and skies remain mostly clear. Local models show stable weather persisting for much of the day.
Partly cloudy intervals are likely Monday, with possible drizzle appearing overnight. Temperatures hover near 24°C, bringing comfortable conditions for late summer. A gentle breeze might pick up by midday, though heavy rain seems unlikely. Clearer breaks could follow, leaving bright spells through much of the afternoon. Evening transitions to slightly cooler temperatures but stays completely dry.
A mixed bag awaits Tuesday, with patchy rain possible in some areas. Temperatures could soar about 27°C, offering a warmer forecast. Occasional drizzle might pop up, so variable skies are expected. Afternoon sunshine may break through, and light winds keep conditions bearable. No prolonged showers dominate the outlook.
Sunshine returns Wednesday, with maximum temperatures near 24°C and minimal chance of rain. Early coolness transitions quickly to midday warmth, giving a pleasant stretch for late August weather. Evening remains clear, and stable conditions persist. Forecasts suggest no drastic changes ahead, ensuring a bright end to the week. Dry skies continue well into the night.
This article was automatically generated
