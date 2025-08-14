Today, Thursday, August 14, brings mild patchy rain early on with partial sun by afternoon. Temperatures near 24°C keep conditions pleasant, and Tavistock should see lighter showers taper off. Overnight lows about 13°C maintain mainly comfortable air, ideal for a restful evening without intense heat.
Tomorrow appears mostly sunny, encouraging a bright local weather forecast. Expect highs about 30°C under clear skies and gentle breezes. Little cloud cover means abundant daylight, while nightfall dips to near 13°C for a cooler feel. Overall, a perfect setup for those who love warm daily forecasts.
This weekend sees patchy rain Saturday with breezes picking up and temperatures about 27°C. Occasional sunshine breaks through, but passing showers could appear later. Mixed conditions persist, so expect some cloud changes. Nighttime remains mild, hovering near 17°C, ensuring an overall moderate atmosphere for any evening plans.
Expect further unsettled weather Sunday, featuring possible showers and intermittent brightness. Daytime highs approach about 26°C, keeping the daily forecast mild. Occasional rain might linger, though the afternoon looks somewhat clearer. Later hours drop to near 15°C, offering a gentle close to the day.
Look for slightly cooler breezes Monday, as the day sees highs about 21°C and periods of light rain. Cloudy intervals may dominate, yet occasional bright patches could surface by midday. Afternoon feels fresher overall, with a drop to near 16°C after sunset, ensuring mild conditions remain for the night. Persistent breezes help maintain comfortable weather for travellers or residents enjoying local conditions. Overall, lighter rainfall is expected.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.