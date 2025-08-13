Today, Wednesday, August 13 brings bright sunshine with no rain expected. Temperatures near 25°C around midday and fall to about 13°C overnight. Skies remain mostly clear, with a light breeze keeping the air fresh. A hint of mist could develop late, but overall conditions stay pleasantly warm.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, reaching about 24°C. Early fog might form before lifting as daylight grows stronger. Brief showers could appear, but brighter intervals may follow. Overnight values hover near 13°C, ensuring a mild finish. This forecast points to occasional rain without dominating the overall day.
Friday looks especially warm, climbing to about 29°C under sunny skies. Tavistock can expect minimal cloud cover, allowing lengthy spells of sunshine. A gentle breeze prevents the heat from becoming oppressive, though overnight readings slide near 13°C. Clear conditions linger, preserving a bright outlook well into the evening.
Saturday keeps the momentum with a high near 28°C and clear skies dominating. Showers are not expected, allowing the day to remain dry. Evening levels dip to about 15°C, offering a comfortable night. Mild winds persist, helping keep conditions pleasant. This pattern sets the stage for a sunny weekend.
Sunday continues this bright trend, topping out near 27°C. No rain is forecast, creating consistent summer vibes. Overnight lows near 14°C keep mornings mild, while midday offers warm sunshine. Extended daylight boosts outdoor conditions and ensures minimal cloud interference. This weather forecast signals a satisfying end to the weekend warmth. Long, sunny spells dominate from dawn to dusk.
This article was automatically generated
