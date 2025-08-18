Today, Monday, August 18, starts with patchy rain likely to ease by afternoon, bringing a few sunny spells. Local weather in Tavistock points to temperatures near 24°C and a warm feel. Light rain might return in the evening, so occasional clouds are expected to drift in.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain throughout much of the day, though brief brighter intervals may pop up. Temperatures about 25°C should peak around midday, giving a muggy feel. Showers could linger late into afternoon. Overnight weather appears calmer yet stays mildly humid, shaping an evolving forecast.
Wednesday is set for mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures near 24°C keeping it comfortable. No showers are predicted once the sun is out. The local weather forecast indicates minimal chance of rain. Even into the evening, skies remain bright and mild, allowing a serene conclusion to the daytime.
Thursday continues the sunny trend, starting around 10°C and climbing to about 23°C by midday. Scattered clouds might appear, but rain remains unlikely. General conditions stay warm and inviting through the afternoon, paving the way for a relaxed evening and rounding out another bright chapter in this forecast.
This weekend begins as Friday stays bright with temperatures about 24°C at peak. A mild early morning near 11°C quickly warms up, and skies should remain mostly clear. The rest of the week looks stable and pleasant, rounding off a string of fine weather days across the region. Gentle breezes may provide a refreshing touch.
