Today, Thursday, March 12 in Tavistock brings moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds across the region. Temperatures peak near 11°C, dipping to about 6°C later. Expect widespread showers throughout the day, with occasional breaks of light drizzle. Cloud cover remains consistent, creating a damp yet mild weather forecast for those nearby.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain lingering through the early hours, accompanied by light breezes. Temperatures hover near 7°C by midday, while lows settle about 1°C overnight. Short bouts of drizzle may appear before skies transition to a more stable, though still cloudy, outlook. Rainfall intensity should lessen by late afternoon.
Saturday will feature a brighter weather forecast, mixing sunshine with occasional patchy rain. Daytime highs reach about 9°C, while lows drop near 0°C later on. Early morning light rain could move in briefly, but longer spells of clear skies are expected. Gentle breezes maintain comfortable conditions without any heavy downpours.
Sunday looks somewhat overcast, with a likelihood of light rain developing into the afternoon. Temperatures reach near 10°C, dropping to about 1°C after dark. Intermittent patches of sunshine may emerge but expect mostly grey skies. Soft winds persist, keeping conditions mild in spite of intermittent drizzle.
Monday closes out the extended outlook under partly cloudy skies and a limited chance of drizzle. Temperatures climb near 10°C before easing to about 1°C late. Winds remain calm, ensuring a gentle atmosphere through most of the day. Skies could clear occasionally, offering another dose of mild, pleasant conditions. No extreme conditions are expected.
This article was automatically generated
