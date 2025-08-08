Tuesday sees a significant rise, with temperatures roughly 30°C under patchy rain nearby. Brief showers could interrupt the dryness, yet the day leans toward a warm and bright outlook. Skies stay mostly clear when showers pass, wrapping up the week with a final burst of summery weather. Breezes stay light, ensuring mild evenings. No major dramatic changes are expected afterward, allowing a slightly continued summer feel. Although brief bursts of rain could still appear, the forecast suggests mostly clear skies across upcoming days.