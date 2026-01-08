Today, Thursday, January 8, delivers heavy rain for Tavistock, with temperatures near 3°C early on climbing to about 11°C. Expect frequent showers and strong breezes throughout the day. These wet conditions are set to persist into the evening, so anticipate plenty of rain-related disruptions.
Tomorrow stays damp with patchy rain lingering, and temperatures near 4°C rising to about 6°C. Occasional breaks of cloud might offer a brief respite, but drizzle remains likely. Breezes ease slightly, yet skies remain predominantly grey, adding a cool feel to the air.
Saturday features a mix of early light rain and clearer spells, with the thermometer dipping to about 1°C at sunrise before reaching near 7°C later. Sunny intervals could appear in the afternoon, but scattered showers might pop up intermittently, maintaining a somewhat unsettled atmosphere.
Sunday sees moderate rain returning, with overnight lows near 1°C and daytime highs of about 10°C. Clouds dominate much of the day, occasionally releasing heavier downpours. Winds remain breezy, ensuring any dry spells are short-lived, so expect a generally soggy outlook overall.
Monday carries on with patchy rain, as temperatures hover near 7°C in the morning and climb to about 10°C by afternoon. Misty conditions could develop, especially later in the day, with light rain showers continuing off and on. Occasional brighter spells may provide brief relief. Late-day gusts might strengthen slightly, but no significant shift in weather patterns is expected. Drizzle could linger after nightfall, ensuring a damp environment persists throughout the region. Rainfall remains a primary factor.
This article was automatically generated
