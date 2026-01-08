Monday carries on with patchy rain, as temperatures hover near 7°C in the morning and climb to about 10°C by afternoon. Misty conditions could develop, especially later in the day, with light rain showers continuing off and on. Occasional brighter spells may provide brief relief. Late-day gusts might strengthen slightly, but no significant shift in weather patterns is expected. Drizzle could linger after nightfall, ensuring a damp environment persists throughout the region. Rainfall remains a primary factor.