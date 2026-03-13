Today is Friday, March 13, with patchy rain likely and occasional sleet later. Temperatures near 7°C should dominate, and brisk winds may persist. Evening hours might feature brief snow showers, followed by mist settling into late night. Fog could also form towards dawn, adding a chill to early Saturday.
Tomorrow sees brighter spells early on, though light rain might move in around midday. Temperatures about 9°C will feel milder than Friday, yet mornings remain chilly. Cloud cover could thicken by nightfall, and patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out, leaving a modest but damp finish to the evening.
Sunday is part of this weekend and brings more unsettled conditions, featuring patchy rain around midday. Temperatures near 12°C create a gentler feel, though breezes may pick up. Showers could linger into late afternoon, but short sunny breaks might appear. A mild evening is likely, with occasional drizzle possible overnight.
Monday appears mostly cloudy with occasional rain edging in near noon. Temperatures near 11°C stay fairly comfortable, yet early hours could hover about 3°C. Brief sunny spells might develop late in the afternoon, but passing showers remain possible. Fog patches could emerge after sunset, keeping conditions slightly damp through nighttime.
Tuesday continues the damp trend, with patchy rain and overcast skies dominating much of the day. Tavistock can expect temperatures near 12°C, ensuring mild air throughout. Occasional brief cloud breaks may appear, but often breezy intervals could persist. Slight drizzle is possible later on, maintaining a showery outlook as the evening draws in.
This article was automatically generated
