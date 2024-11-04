Two girls from Tavistock Swimming Club did their club proud in a regional meet last weekend.
Hannah Walker and Evie Palmer This weekend headed to Millfield pool in Somerset for the highly prestigious South West Regional Championships.
Club spokesman Sam Lake said: “It is a very high accolade to even qualify for races at this meet so these girls did the club extremely proud by representing our small. but powerful team at such a high standard event.
“Evie kicked things off on Saturday, racing in the 50m breast stroke and 50m freestyle where she put in a superb effort.
“Hannah arrived on Sunday to race in the 50m butterfly where she equally swam incredibly strongly. Everyone at Tavistock Swimming Club would like to congratulate both girls on giving their all - a huge well done.”