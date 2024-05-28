He qualified for the British Championships for the second year running, coming 4th in the qualifying round for DMT at the British Championships and finishing 6th overall. He also came 16th at the British Championships in trampoline. He qualified for the English Championships in DMT and trampoline (gold level), coming 6th and 15th respectively in the championship final. Both gymnasts are training hard for British Gymnastics national competitions this season. Okehampton Flyers has set up more sessions in gym and trampolining over the last few weeks, with many more opportunities for children to take part either recreationally or develop competitively if they would like to take that route.