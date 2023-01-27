Tavistock Squash & Racketball Club’s club night competition in January was the quarterly handicapped tournament, writes Simon Powell.
This proved another popular event with a good turnout of players taking part.
As always happens at this competition there was plenty of great squash with lots of close games and plenty of support from those watching.
Following the preliminary round of matches and the semi-finals, Phil Punter played Chris Hicks in the plate final and Will Westlake took on Kieran Savage in the main final.
There were some sizable handicap differences in both matches, with Chris making the most of his to win the plate final, but Will playing with his usual determination managed to overhaul Kieran just in time to win the main event.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the web site at http://tavisquash.org.