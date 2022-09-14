‘We kept finding ways not to score’ says Tavistock coach Caddy
Subscribe newsletter
TAVISTOCK coach Joel Caddy had just one complaint about the 31-24 win at South Molton – it should have been by more!
Tavistock led 15-3 at half time and Caddy expected them to kick-on after the break.
The Moorlanders created plenty of chances, but putting them away proved a problem.
‘You could call it 101 ways to try and lose a game,’ said Caddy.
‘I know we won away from home and took all five points back with us, but in the dressing room afterwards it felt as if we had lost.
‘We kept finding ways not to score, such as knockingor dropping the ball when we were close to the line, or being held up when we did get over it!
‘We have to make sure when we create chances that we execute them.’
Ethan Lamerton put Tavistock into a lead they were never going to lose with an early try that George Hillson converted.
Jared Hunter was next on the board, followed by Lamerton for his second then Hillson.
Josh O’Neil scored an opportunist try when the ball squirted out of a Molton scrum on the goal side of the try line and he dived on it first.
‘There is no offside line in-goal and Josh was the first to react,’ said Caddy.
Tavistock are at home to Brixham Crusaders this Saturday afternoon.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |