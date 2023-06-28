Neil Warnock, one of football’s most loved characters, is bringing his buoyant Huddersfield Town team to Tavistock for a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, July 12 with a 7.30pm kick-off, writes Ken Orchard.
Warnock inherited an appalling situation at Huddersfield, with the Yorkshire club joint bottom of the Championship table and four points adrift of safety when he arrived.
However, he oversaw an upturn in fortunes during an amazing three months, and a run of just one defeat in Huddersfield’s last 10 Championship fixtures saw them to safety, eventually finishing an impressive nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Stuart Henderson, manager of Tavistock AFC, said: “It’s an amazing opportunity for our lads to play against opposition of this quality. They’ll learn a lot from the game and hopefully it will help prepare us for another successful season in Southern League Division One South as we aim for promotion to the Southern Premier Division, having missed out on the play-offs by just two points last season.”
Tickets for the match are priced at £10 for adults and £6 concessions and are available to purchase by visiting our website at www.tavistockfc.com.