TAMAR and Tavy Gig Club were victorious in their recent turn-out at the Brixham Vets Championships.
Sunny skies and choppy seas greeted the competitors on Saturday July 6 and the Tamar & Tavy Women’s Vets crew won the Shield Final after some extremely hard-fought racing.
The Men’s Vets crew were involved in equally tense and narrow races, eventually finishing in second in the Bowl Final behind their river rivals Cotehele Gig Club.
These results are excellent from both teams and now next up for the club is the Mixed Championship at Saltash, taking place on Saturday July 13.
Pictured is the victorious Women’s Vets crew and their shiny prize.