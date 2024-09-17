CHARLIE Temperley decided to take part in the Michelmore 5k and though his intention was to take it steady, he ended up running a PB in 19:13.
Just a few days later, he was one of five Okehampton Running Club members to take on the Dartmoor in a Day challenge, which takes you from Okehampton to Ivybridge and is a two-distance Ultramarathon.
Charlie was the first home, shaving an hour off of his 50k Ultra time and coming 6th overall in 5:41. Ian Ripper came next in 6:52, then Sarah and Molly Marvin ran together in 6:53 with Ian’s son Euan completing it in 8:13.
All in all, it is amazing just to complete the event and still be standing at the end.
Finally to the Roadford 5k, ran by Purple Gecko in aid of Devon Air Ambulance.
There was a great turnout from ORC members across the 2.5k, 5k and 10k options. Mary Roberts entered the 5k and finished in 33 minutes and 44 seconds, with other results not known at this time.