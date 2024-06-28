TAVISTOCK Wheelers enjoyed a record-breaking evening of racing on Rundlestone Hill at their latest club event.
Dartmoor Velo’s 18-year-old Ewan Dix (06:00:60) beat the previous course record mark to set both a Junior and Senior Course record, this feat then being repeated again by Dartmoor Velo’s 13-year-old Aoife Scawn (08:04).
It was a small but very strong field that took to the start line, with very fast times posted from a wide array of ages.
Ewan beat the record set by Josh Coyne in the June of 2019 by nearly six seconds whilst Aoife beat that of Connie McLaughlin, set on the same day as Josh’s, by two seconds.
In the overall standings, Callum Orchard of Launceston Velo was Ewan’s closest competitor at 06:31, then following on from him, it went as follows. Josh Coyne (06:33), Jonathan Hobbs (07:03), Tony Symons (07:27- PB), Martin Griffiths (07:40), Aoife, Lara Dix (08:23), Sam Medland (09:26), Martin Williams (10:37) and Jez Knapman (11:01).