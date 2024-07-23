AFTER a solid turnout at the Erme Valley Relays, Tavistock Run Project were well represented once again at the Tavy Relays.
Without their talisman Jim Cole, who was nursing a minor injury, the “A” team comprising Wes Smith, Ray Tew, Alex Peyton-Jones and Jake Hughes stormed around the 1.1-mile loop to finish as first local team and earn the local bragging rights. The team was followed home by Lewis Mill, Nathan Follett, Mark Baker and new member Sam Chambers. Great running from everyone.
Oliver Smart chose to open his track season at the British Milers Club Gran Prix in Birmingham. Having put behind him a winter of minor niggles, Ollie ran a personal best time of 8mins 15secs for 3000m in a very strong field. The rest of the summer looks promising for the recent Birmingham University graduate.
In Shropshire, Chris Rimer continued his stellar performances in the Telford Road Race Series. In the penultimate race in the series, the Ironbridge 4, Chris took 4th place overall cementing his lead in the “Over” 35 category.
Over the next few weeks, the club will be taking part in the South Devon Relays and the Peter Tavy Plod where they are involved in organising before looking toward the cross-country season once again.
Meanwhile, TRP had a small number of members taking to the roads over the past few weeks also.
Coming off a successful winter cross-country season, Rachael Malthouse moved up to the half-marathon distance. The tough Weston-Super-Mare half took place on March 31 and Rachael ran strongly to come home in a time of 1:38 for the 13.1-mile race.
It was déjà vu for Jim Cole and Wesley Smith as they returned to the Central Park Parkrun in Plymouth last Saturday. Jim was a class apart, coming home nearly a minute clear of the field in 16:46 whilst Wesley dipped under 20 minutes (19:52) to take 15th place.
We are now approaching the spring marathon season with London and Boston taking pride of place. For TRP, Alex Peyton-Jones is targeting the Brighton Marathon this weekend where he will be looking for a strong showing.
For anyone looking to join the club whether you want to complete a Parkrun or have aspirations to run the London Marathon, the club meets on a Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm from Meadowlands and offers structured training in a friendly environment.