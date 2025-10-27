There was triple success for three members of Tavistock Swimming Club last weekend (October 24/25/26).
Veteran masters and international champion swimmer/runner Sam Lake led the squad of Izzy Teague and her sister Sarah who impressed with pbs, top placings and medals between them.
The talented three travelled to Ponds Forge International Swim Centre, Sheffield, to compete in the highly prestigious Swim England National Championships across three days of intense racing in various swimming events.
First to kick thing off the girls was Izzy Teague, racing in the 1,500m where she executed a super solid swim to finish second in her age category of 25-29 bagging her a national silver medal.
She also raced in the 50m butterfly and freestyle and 100m freestyle where she gained a good pb and 200m freestyle to round things off nicely.
Izzy’s sister swam Sarah in the 20-24 year group. She raced in the 50m and 100m breast sroke and 100 individual medley, achieving top ten places and pbs along the way.
To round off the trio Sam Lake had a successful weekend of racing taking part in five events where she achieved excellent times in the 200m free, just missing out on Bronze, in fourth. In the 400m freestyle, she went one better, bagging a national bronze medal for the 45-49 age group.
Sam, a teacher at Tavistock Primary School, also placed top ten in the 100 individual medley and 50m freestyle, smashing her lifetime pb along the way.
Finally, she raced in the 800m amongst a field of talented athletes, the competition was very tough. Sam swam her fastest time in two years to clock a 10min 13.30sec and scoop yet another national medal - coming an impressive third in her age group.
A club spokesman said: “This was a fantastic result by all. Tavistock Swimming Club is very proud of them all.”
