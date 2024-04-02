Doubles were then played, with Tossers given a bye into the semi-finals. Firstly, Jack and Jezz (White Hart), progressed against Jonny and Shane (Blacksmith Arms). This was followed by Tom Eggins and George Cole (Copper Penny) really taking the game to Ketts and Phil Evans (Fox B) but the favourites showed their class. Next up Harry and Jimmer Cole (Blue Lion) were narrowly beaten by Tom Hughes and Marcus (Bratton Clovelly).