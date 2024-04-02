LYDFORD Darts’ end-of-season finals night was held at The Fox & Hounds, Bridestowe, last week.
First was the team match. Both Fox B and White Hart got byes into the semi-finals. Blacksmith Arms overcame Copper Penny to set up a semi-final against Fox B, while the Tossers overcame Blue Lion to set up the other semi-final against White Hart.
The first semi went to Fox B despite a spirited effort from the Blacksmith Arms, and the White Hart squeezed past the Tossers to reach the final against Fox B.
Doubles were then played, with Tossers given a bye into the semi-finals. Firstly, Jack and Jezz (White Hart), progressed against Jonny and Shane (Blacksmith Arms). This was followed by Tom Eggins and George Cole (Copper Penny) really taking the game to Ketts and Phil Evans (Fox B) but the favourites showed their class. Next up Harry and Jimmer Cole (Blue Lion) were narrowly beaten by Tom Hughes and Marcus (Bratton Clovelly).
In the first semi, Fox B overcame the White Hart in a close encounter, and, in the second, Martin Loud and Tom Dean (Tossers) performed well to beat the Bratton pairing to progress to the final.
Finally the singles competition started and, as expected, all matches were close. Blacksmith Arms had a bye.
Sam Moyse overcame Dan Gunnell in the first game, and Andy Heard managed to step into the semis with a win over Pete Thorpe. The last quarter-final saw Dan Cole overcome defending singles champion, Ian Downing.
Dan continued his rich vein of form by beating Sam in the semi-final to progress to the final where he would meet Andy, who beat Richard Toop in the second semi-final.
The team final was first up, with Fox B playing White Hart. Fox started strongly and soon built a big lead. With White Hart struggling to hit big scores, Fox pulled further in front and eventually won with a bit in hand.
The doubles final was next with Ketts and Phil Evans playing Martin Loud and Tom Dean. The Fox players have had a great season, and even though Martin and Tom played very well, it was not going to be enough and Fox B emerged triumphant.
The singles was played last in front of a good crowd, with the in-form Dan playing Andy. As anticipated, the game was close, with some serious scoring by both players. Fittingly it came down to a deciding leg which could have gone either way. Eventually Dan's tremendous evening was rewarded with victory.
It was a fitting final to end the evening.
A huge thank you to Jason and the team for hosting the event and to all the players and supporters for turning up and making it such an enjoyable evening.