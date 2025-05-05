EXETER Chiefs have axed long-serving coach Rob Hunter in the wake of their catastrophic 79-17 loss to Gloucester - the worst defeat in the club’s Premiership Rugby history and a brutal low in an already faltering season.
Hunter’s 13-year stint at Sandy Park ended with the club announcing his departure by “mutual consent” on Friday.
However, behind the polite phrasing lies a clear message: standards have slipped, and heads are rolling.
The loss to Gloucester wasn’t just a defeat - it was a humiliation. Eleven tries conceded, a defence in shambles, and a team that looked unrecognisable from the title-winning juggernaut of just a few seasons ago.
The fallout was swift. Hunter and fellow coach Ali Hepher were both suspended while the club launched a full internal review. Hunter is now the first casualty.
In a statement released by the club, it read: “On behalf of everyone at Exeter Rugby Club, I would like to express our gratitude to Rob for his dedication and the impact he has had during his time with us. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”
Director of Rugby Rob Baxter added: “Rob has been an integral part of our coaching team across multiple seasons. I want to personally thank him for his hard work, loyalty, and the positive influence he has had on the squad.
“Although it is never easy to part ways with someone who has contributed so much, we look forward with confidence and enthusiasm as we continue to build on the strong foundations Rob has helped to establish.”
Hunter is the second coach to depart this season, Omar Mouniemne left in similar circumstances back in October. As for the future for Hepher at Sandy Park, that remains unknown at this stage.
In another blow for the Devonians, the club have confirmed that Greg Fisilau (shoulder), Joe Hawkins (ankle), Ben Hammersley (knee) and Max Norey (shoulder) will all miss the remainder of the season.
The Chiefs are next in action this Sunday when they play host to Northampton Saints, who at the weekend booked their place in the final of the Investec Champions Cup with victory over Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin