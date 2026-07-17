Talented schoolgirl athlete Miri Crossey has hit the target in a European multi-sport championship.
Competing for Great Britain, Miri (Mirianthi), 15, took part in the biathle and triathle European championships and came 13th in the under-17 age group.
Miri took part in the triathle, a direct derivative of modern pentathlon – a multi-sport sub-discipline which sees athletes competing in continuous, fast-paced sequences of running, shooting and swimming.
The Madeira event comprised a sequence involving a road course, an open-water sea swim and laser target shooting.
Miri, from Mary Tavy, had to shoot 10m, run 600m, shoot, run 600m, shoot, run 600m, shoot, swim 200m and run 600m.
She said: “I enjoyed the swimming, which I’m best at. The running was not so good because I’ve been out of running injured for a while, but I did make some good shots, which helped.
“It can be tough, though, because if you’re lapped during the course, you are instantly eliminated. It’s hard to see what position you’re in because the field gets strung out – so as long as you’re not lapped you’re alright, which can make you a bit worried. But I just keep going.”
This was Miri’s second European event, having competed in Turkey last year in the GB team.
Her next major event is at the National Schools Games pentathlon (fencing, swimming, obstacle course running (OCR), laser shooting and running) at Loughborough in September this year. She aims to concentrate on pentathlon in the future, having also competed in equestrian contests on her horse and in schools biathle (run, open-water swim).
Miri’s mum Vanessa said: “Miri very much enjoys training with local clubs. We’re proud of her achievements because she is very focused and spends a lot of her spare time training or enjoying other sports. She also fits this in with her education.
“She doesn’t have the privileges of some youngsters who go to schools where all the training facilities are laid on. The top multi-sport achievers of Miri’s age go to schools where the sports are all part of the curriculum, whereas Miri started at Tavistock College, after Mary Tavy and Brentor School, and trains with the community.
“In order to fit in her training she left Tavistock College and now learns online with MVA. We have to drive her all over the region to learn fencing, for instance, and she is disciplined enough to log into her classes online, which is flexible to accommodate training. I think her focus makes a her a competitive athlete and promises well for the future.”
Miri trains with Tavistock running group Run Fit Run Fast, Tavistock Swimming Club, and NL Fitness and Esther Fox Pilates (both in Tavistock). She also plays hockey for Devonport Services Hockey Club and trains with Leweston School Pentathlon Hub in Dorset. As part of her preparation for the open water swim in Madeira, Miri took part in the Roadford Lake Reservoir swim – coming an impressive second place out of all swimmers in the 750m swim.
She comes from a sporting family with her mum being ex-Army and dad Matthew being ex-Royal Navy and brother James into triathlons. They are all very active.
Miri plans to go back to sixth form at school to do her A-levels, to fulfil her career choice as a lawyer, possibly in a military role, so she can still pursue further athletic success.
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