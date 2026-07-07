TAVISTOCK 2nd XI tumbled to a 76-run defeat in the D West basement tussle away to Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
Bowling Abbots out for 165 in the last of their 45 overs might have been the platform Tavvy needed to win for the first time in three starts.
Tavistock’s reply was in trouble from the get-go – openers Ben Evans and Will Chappell were both out for ducks – and it was downhill all the way after that to 89 all out. Tavistock now share second-from bottom spot with Barton 2nd XI in the table. Table-proppers Abbots are a point below.
Erik Gregerson (29), Charlie Thomas (24) and Jamie Lee (25) all got into the 20s for Abbots, before Evans (3-21) or Basil Kuriakose (4-24) sent them back.
Mark Bryant (35) and Alex Troake (16) nudged the score along in the final overs.
Tavistock briefly recovered from their shambolic start via Steve Luffman (15), Marc Lewis (24) and Marc Webber (13).
Will Small (4-22) started the slide that sent Tavistock down the slippery slope to an early finish.
Next up, Tavistock host Plymouth CSR, a team two places and nine points ahead of them in the standings.
Tavistock CC’s 1st XI are also battling it out at the wrong end of their table, the latest setback being a 15-run defeat at home against Bradninch & Kentisbeare.
Sidmouth’s sudden upturn in form only extends Tavvy’s woes and the bottom two will go toe-to-toe this Saturday on the Fortfield in a must-win affair for both sides.
Back to the game at hand though and Tavistock appeared to have done the difficult part by dismissing last season’s Premier champions for 158.
Charlie Barriball took three wickets in two spells – and ran out B&K opener and captain Gary Chappell – and there were two wickets each for spin twins Elliot Hamilton (2-32) and Shaun Daymond (2-43). Rhys Davies (3.00) and Tom Clarke (2.20) kept tight.
Chappell – sixth out on 107 – top scored for B&K with 47. Next best were 34 wides and Sean Strange with 27.
Tavistock stumbled to 19 for three in reply as Chappell (4-15) got into the top order. Davies (23) and Billy Barriball (24) appeared to be turning things round during a stand of 41 for the fourth wicket.
Davies, whose 85-ball stay included just one boundary hit, got the tally up to 90 for six. The chase continued with Dave Manning (19) and skipper Sean Cleave (15no).
The game was won and lost for Bradninch by Charlie Sheen, who snared Manning lbw with the third ball of his second spell and added two more for figures of four for 28 that dismissed Tavistock for 143.
Skipper Cleave is well aware of the predicament Tavistock are in. but feels there are positives to focus in the last eight games.
“Our bowlers were good, especially with Ahmad Hassan unable the bowl this week due to an injury,” said Cleave. “Charlie Barriball really stepped-up and was superb.
“The problems are there with the batting. We know what they are but yet we still find ourselves in a good position with some huge games coming up.
“We must stay positive, enjoy the remaining games we have left and see what we can do.”
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