TAVISTOCK Athletic Club's elite field athlete, Phoebe Milburn, enjoyed considerable success on Friday, July 3, at the Under-20 England Championships in Bedford.
She was competing in the hammer event alongside 11 other athletes, including her club compatriot Ella Patterson.
Phoebe started uncharacteristically slowly and, with just three throws to go, was lying in seventh place, whilst team-mate Ella was in second position after a great first throw.
However, Phoebe made it happen when it mattered, with a throw that took her into third place and gaining her the bronze medal. Ella was pushed down into a nevertheless commendable fourth place, both proving their recognition at national level.
Closer to home, six TAC runners took part in the Tamar Trotters’ Magnificent Seven, the latest road race on the Armada Grand Prix.
In warm conditions, the first to finish was Carole Walters in 1hr and 22s, taking first place in her F60 age category.
She was followed by Sarah Holland in 1:03:24 and Pete Bazley in 1:04:10, who took the M70 category win. Matt Burns came home in 1:07:22, Tony Shearer in 1:09:02, and Paula Smerdon in 1:26:45.
Life member Adam Holland had a busy running week, the highlight of which was the Milton Keynes Marathon - a race he has run six times previously.
The race is a qualifier event for the English Masters marathon event next year and Adam aimed to seal his qualification by completing in the top three places in his age category.
Adam ran a strong race throughout, achieving his fastest ever time at the event and finishing in sixth place overall in a superb time of 2:36:20. Adam was pleased to receive formal notification after the race that he had indeed been selected to represent England Masters next year in the marathon.
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