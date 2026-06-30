ELLIOT Hamilton’s second Premier Division century of the season was not quite enough to earn Tavistock a win on the chase against visiting Sandford.
It could not have been much closer though as Tavistock were just three runs short of winning the match when time ran out.
Harry Southgate top scored for Sandford with 89 in their 50-over total of 261 for eight.
Hamilton was dismissed three balls into the final over of the game for 106 with seven more needed. That proved too many as Tavistock closed on 259 for eight.
Defeat leaves Tavistock one off the bottom of the Tolchards DCL Premier table going into part two of the season, which gets under way at home to Bradninch & Kentisbeare this Saturday.
Southgate was the middle-order fulcrum others batted around as Sandford built on a solid start
Tambir Hayder (27) was first responder, Adam Small (40) was at the other end during a partnership of 88 and Harrison Jones (39) was the supporting act in a stand worth 68 more.
Tavistock’s stand-out bowlers were Ahmad Hassan (2-44) and Tom Clarke (2-40).
Rhys Davies (3-68) contained well for a while but took some stick in four costly overs at the end. His compensation was three wickets at the death.
Although Tavvy opener James White missed out – he came and went in the space of three balls – Hamilton and Hassan (59) got the reply up to 108 for two approaching the halfway stage.
The chase slowed under pressure from Hayder (2-45) and Jackson Thompson (1-36) until the arrival of Billy Barriball got things moving again.
When Barriball was dismissed with nine balls to go, he had contributed 55 to a stand of 88 for the seventh wicket. Had he hung around just a little bit longer, might the chase have had a different outcome?
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain, said: “Once again, we took the game right down to the final over but, unfortunately, ended up on the wrong side of the result.
“Huge credit to Elliot, who was superb once again. His outstanding century showed his class and guts.
“Tom Clarke continues to show everyone just how good he is with the ball.
“Looking back, there were moments that could have tipped things in our favour, but that’s cricket sometimes.
“We will dust ourselves down, keep working hard and go again next week. I’m more confident than ever that these performances will soon start turning into wins.”
Meanwhile, spin bowling proved Tavistock’s undoing when they ran into Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI at the Ring.
New Zealander Tobias Delahunty booked impressive figures of five for seven from nine overs on his left-arm way through Tavistock’s middle order.
There were three wickets more for spinner Ethan Kulkarni (3-12) as Tavistock folded to 63 all out. Ryan Burke (15) and Jon Proctor (13) posted the best of a sorry set of scores.
Opener Tim Western was T&K’s only casualty on the way to winning the game inside 10 overs.
Man-of-the match Delahunty thwacked eight fours and two sixes in the time it took him to make 48 not out. Bobby Western (10no) ensured there were no dramas 22 yards away.
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