WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 1st XI gave E Division West leaders Babbacombe a fright but were unable to claim victory on their travels.
Batting first and finding themselves 55-7, Whitchurch were fearful that there would be a repeat of their heavy defeat against Bridestowe last week.
Only Potts (19) and Barriball (14) had managed double figures, before Steve Payne came in at number eight Steve Payne and turned the game on its head. A swashbuckling 59 scattered the home side to the edges of their uniquely shaped ground. Ably assisted by Marc Kerswill (17), the pair added 44 valuable runs to post a total of 144.
A 63-run stand between Calland (16) and Redding (56*) seemed to put Babbacombe well in control.
Potts (1-18) and Kerswill (2-18) put the brakes on and Babbacombe, comfortable at 63-1, were then more concerned at 72-4. A mere 40 runs coming from the middle 20 overs.
Three quick wickets left Babbacombe needing 25 from the final three overs and a boundary from Redding got the job done.
Struggling Whitchurch had given as good as they got though and will have earned a much-needed confidence boost.
Meanwhile, Whitchurch’s 2nd XI hosted PCSR 2nd XI in the G Division West and fielding a weakened side, were up against it.
PCSR look set to post a total of over 300, but “collapsed” to 260 all out thanks to some good catches after a chastening afternoon in the field.
The Whitchurch reply got off to a bad start. At 5-2 after two overs, an unlikely run chase was off the table. Mckenzie and Tamblin dug in to stop further loss.
Mckenzie released the handbrake and made 45 before being caught and bowled by Highfield. Whitchurch were then batting for points.
Tamblin anchored the innings and grabbed a hard-fought half-century, finishing on 63 in a total of 171-7.
Next, the 1st XI host Lewdown and the 2nd XI visit Yelverton 2nd XI.
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