TAVISTOCK AFC supporters now know the lay of the land for their team in terms of the upcoming campaign’s fixtures.
The Lambs will kick off their return to the Western League with a trio of home games and the first visitors to Langsford Park are Buckland Athletic.
Buckland, managed by Matt Cusack, had their sights set on a playoff finish last term and were on course to achieve it before a tough final month burst their bubble.
Tavistock take on Buckland on Saturday, July 25, and are then in action again days later with Saltash United coming to town on Tuesday 28.
Following that, another team with promotion ambitions in the form of Clevedon Town will make the trip to Tavistock on Saturday, August 1.
August is a month with plenty of knockout football as, on the 8th and 15th, Tavi have the FA Cup extra preliminary round and the FA Vase respectively. The actual preliminary round would follow on the 22nd should they win that initial tie.
Steve Tully’s team have their first away fixture on Wednesday, August 19, when they head into Cornwall to face Dan Hart’s St. Blazey.
The tough outings keep coming as Tavistock end August against Portishead Town (Sat 29) and start September against Brixham AFC (Sat 5), both of whom were relegated down from step four alongside the Lambs.
Newly promoted Bovey Tracey AFC welcome Tavistock to the Western Counties Roofing Ground on Tuesday, September 8, and then there’s another Devon derby on Wednesday 16, away at Buckland for the reverse fixture.
Other fixtures of note include Ivybridge Town at home on October 6 (Tuesday night), Liskeard Athletic at home on Boxing Day (Saturday), Brislington FC at home on January 2 (Saturday) and then a final day meeting with Ben Gerring’s Bovey Tracey at Langsford Park.
Pre-season begins for Tavistock AFC away at Camelford FC on Saturday, July 4.
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