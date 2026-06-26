FIVE young Dartmoor Velo members and their dads took on the challenge of the Dartmoor Classic on Sunday, June 21.
Young riders James, Freddie and Gabe, all aged 12, rode in the Piccolo challenge which is 46 miles and 1,111m of climbing. James finished third in his age category with a gold time medal plus Freddie and Gabe both finished with a silver time medal.
Meanwhile In the Medio challenge, brother and sister Sam and Bryony rode 66.6 miles and climbed 1,830m. Both finished with gold time medals and they were also first in their age category.
Dartmoor Velo also won the British Cycling inter club challenge cup which is a really amazing achievement for a youth club.
Pictured are all of those who took part on behalf of the Dartmoor Velo club.
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