SKIPPER Ryan Burke helped himself to three wickets, and there were two more for Will Petford, in Tavistock 2nd XI’s 43-run win over Ipplepen 2nd XI in the D Division West.
Veteran campaigner Steve Luffman (116) plundered a century – 16 fours, two sixes, 100 deliveries – as Tavistock rocked along to 279 for four.
Opener Burke (48) put on 84 for the first wicket with Ben Evans (58), the welcomed Luffman in the middle for a stand worth exactly 80.
Luffman got as far as the final over while adding a further 113 with Marc Lewis (33).
Bowling success was thin on the ground for Pens, although Ross Kennard’s two for 51 did include bowling Luffman.
Steve Bowden led the Ipplepen reply with a patient 68 that helped them reach 164 for four. Along the way was a stand of 87 with Kennard (49).
Pens were in 11-an-over territory when Bowden fell to Burke and the asking rate proved a problem, despite. Matt Quartley’s (35) attempts to trim it down.
Burke finished with three for 43 and Petford two for 31 as Pens ran out of road on 236 for seven.
Elsewhere in the D Division West, Chagford charge on at the summit where they are now 28 points clear of second-placed Plymstock 2nd XI after battering Barton 2nd XI by eight wickets.
Four wickets for Ted Gossett (4-19), and two each for Ben Lanyon and Stuart Lipo, consigned Barton to an undefendable 88 all out.
Also, Ivybridge 2nd XI crushed Yelverton by seven-wickets in a one-sided affair at Langton Park.
Rob Grove’s top score of 44 was the only knock of note in Yelverton’s total of 77 all out. Take out 21 extras and there was not a lot from the rest. Six batters failed to score a run between them.
Meanwhile, Tavistock 1st XI’s wait for a win in the Premier Division continues after they suffered a 48-run home defeat by Paignton.
The Moorlanders have not won since round two when fellow strugglers Sidmouth were thrashed by 199 runs. Four defeats and three rain-offs have followed, which has left them one off the bottom.
Paignton got to 169 all out by a scenic route that stopped-off at 24 for three, 98 for six and 142 for eight. Aya Gqamana (60) was involved in stands that added 127. Connor Ashworth’s 20 going in at 104 for seven proved crucial in the final totting up.
James McGahey (2-34) and Ahmad Hassan (2-44) were Tavistock’s new-ball wicket takers. Tom Clarke (4-41) dealt with most of the middle order.
Tavistock found runs hard to score against Gqamana (1-21), Charlie Ward, Ashworth (1-24) and Luke Medlock (1-13). When Elliot Hamilton was fourth out on 50, he had made 33.
Tom Sherrell, on his Premier debut following a pre-season move from E West side Whitchurch, made 26 in a losing cause as Tavvy slid to 121 all out.
Spinner Rory Medlock (5-45) wiped out the middle order, which left Devon seamer Ward (2-14) and Gqamana to skittle the stragglers.
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain, said it was ‘another disappointing day’ but not a disaster.
“There is still lots to play for and we must keep working hard together,” added Cleave.
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