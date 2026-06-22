BUCKLAND Monachorum 2nd XI (pictured) travelled to St Austell to take on opponents St Stephen’s 3rds.
The hosts batted first and only wicket-keeper Andrew Cok with 38 could trouble the Buckland bowling attack, before he was finally caught in the deep by Kev Osborne, off of Steve Mannell’s bowling.
St Stephen’s were all out for 78 in exactly 22 overs. The main wicket-takers were Kev Osborne 3-13 and Steve Mannell 2-18.
Chasing a modest target, Buckland lost opener Mike Aldred early on before an unbroken stand of 73 between Charlie Elkington (29), and Max Erasmus (41) saw the team home with little to no fuss.
They did it in exactly eight overs, winning by a nine0wicket margin and again claiming the maximum 20 points on offer, thus taking the second team to the top of the Division Seven East table, after week eight of the season.
Buckland Monachorum 1st XI made it another successful weekend for the club as they also claimed the maximum 20 points, against visitors to The Lady Seaton Ground, Crapstone Launceston 2nd XI.
Buckland’s captain Adam Talbot won the toss and chose to insert Launceston to bat first.
Launceston 2nd XI were eventually bowled out for a total of 110, in 37.4 overs. Only Phil Spry, (36 off 102 balls), and captain James Theobald (32 off 50 balls), offered any resistance to Buckland’s bowling attack.
Skipper Adam Talbot, leading from the front with figures of 5-9, and Dan Rogers 2-17, were the pick of the bowlers.
When it came to Buckland Monachorum’s reply, openers Jim Maunder and Benjamin Berry hit 20 apiece to lay solid foundations for Talbot, 25 off 51 balls to become the main run contributors.
In surpassing Launceston’s total finishing on 111-4 after exactly 24 overs, Buckland secured a six-wicket win continue to lead the Division Five East table.
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