OKEHAMPTON Running Club secured the team prize at the Burrator Horseshoe, a six-mile moorland route from Meavy via Burrator Reservoir, Sheepstor, Gutter Tor and Ringmoor Down.
A shorter four-mile option, the Sheepstor Challenge, was also available.
Hot and humid conditions made the race tough, but spirits were high. Emma Brock was first in her age category (58:36) and praised the event.
Other notable times included Joe Lane (52:51), Tom Poland (52:25), and Claire Watkins (1:03).
Meanwhile, club members followed Claire Grubb’s progress in this year’s Montane Spine Race. Claire said she finally entered after years of watching the event, deciding life was for living.
The Summer Spine is a 268-mile self-supported race along the Pennine Way, with just five aid stations. Runners must manage navigation, sleep, nutrition, and wellbeing themselves.
After a year of preparation, Claire felt physically and mentally ready. The race went extremely well, with Claire lying third in the women’s race and completing over two-thirds of the route. However, a medical issue worsened, and after 195 miles and 72 hours, the medical team withdrew her for safety reasons due to the remoteness of the course and distance to the next checkpoint.
Although devastated, Claire reflected on an incredible journey filled with stunning views, challenging climbs, bogs, and unpredictable weather. She is now recovering and considering whether to return. The club remains incredibly proud of her achievement.
Elsewhere, Pearl Barnes took on the demanding 50km Exmoor Perambulation, beyond her favoured 10km race distance. She described it as the hardest thing she has ever done, with weeks of rain leaving the off-piste course saturated.
The route included river crossings, boggy terrain, and steep hills. Pearl nearly quit halfway due to the difficulty but persevered to finish, despite finding the terrain too tough to run. She expressed admiration for those who managed to run sections of the course.
Also, a large group of ORCs competed in the Summer Solstice Fell Race from Merrivale in typically challenging Dartmoor weather.
Due to poor visibility, the course was changed to an out-and-back route including Great Staple Tor, Roos Tor, and White Tor.
Despite the conditions, runners took on the challenge enthusiastically. A special mention goes to Rory Grubb, who was the first under-10 boy to finish.
Although the Dartmoor Rescue “Through the Night” event was cancelled, Ian Duffield and Deane Andrews organised a replacement fundraiser for North Dartmoor Search and Rescue.
They ran four-mile loops from Belstone Green every hour from 6pm to 6am, covering nearly 50 miles with support from club members. The effort raised valuable funds and highlighted the club’s community spirit.
At Siblyback Lake, Ruairi Duffield finished 10th overall (22:26) after chasing Keeley Phillips, who was first female in 22:19 despite concerns about her ankle. Ruairi then completed a second lap assisting sweepers.
Lastly, at Edale in the Peak District, Devon Under-16s did not place, but Ollie King ran well and enjoyed the experience.
Okehampton Running Club meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training.
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