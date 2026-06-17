Last but certainly not least, the Devon Schools Track Championships saw Eldon Young and Freddie Whybrow competing against the county's top young athletes in the 3,000m and 1,500m respectively. In very hot conditions, Eldon secured an excellent second place in the 3,000m. Freddie went one better, winning the 1,500m in a superb 4min 07sec, breaking a 40-year-old championship record in the process.