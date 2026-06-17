Tavistock’s RunFit RunFast running club has recorded some standout performances over the past few days.
These include the Dartmoor Discovery and Swansea Half Marathon road races, and the Devon Schools Track Championships.
Congratulations to everyone who raced, but a few exceptional performances deserve special mention.
At the Swansea Half Marathon, Nikki Bond smashed her half marathon PB, clocking an outstanding 1hour 17.02min.
A richly deserved result for a hugely talented athlete. It was also a special day for her sister, Anna, who secured a personal best of her own at the same event.
The Dartmoor Discovery Ultra Marathon proved particularly challenging this year, with competitors facing gruelling conditions and extreme weather across the demanding 32-mile course. Despite the tough circumstances, Claire Brittan and Jenny Ford both produced excellent performances to complete the race in impressive times.
Last but certainly not least, the Devon Schools Track Championships saw Eldon Young and Freddie Whybrow competing against the county's top young athletes in the 3,000m and 1,500m respectively. In very hot conditions, Eldon secured an excellent second place in the 3,000m. Freddie went one better, winning the 1,500m in a superb 4min 07sec, breaking a 40-year-old championship record in the process.
Both athletes now set their sights on regional and national competitions, and we wish them every success in the weeks ahead.
Well done to everyone who raced and represented the group over the past fortnight! See less
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