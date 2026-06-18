EXPERIENCED defender Sam Hillson has become one of the newest addition to Steve Tully’s Tavistock AFC squad.
Hillson arrives from fellow Western League side Ivybridge Town, following in the footsteps of young midfielder Ryan Smith.
The self-described “ball-winning centre half” will be forming a new-look backline as Sam Gleeson, Shane White and Reece Shanley have all joined this summer too.
Tavistock’s previous business has actually played a part in Hillson’s move. Speaking to the Lambs’ media team, he said: “I’ve got a lot of friends here. Reece, Shane and Ryan coming in was a factor because I want to be playing with friends.
“I hope that will make me enjoy my football more.”
He continued, “We [Reece and I] know each other inside and out so that was big, wanting to play with your best friends is a massive thing, especially as I’m getting into my 30s.
“And then I know Shane very well so I’m sure we can build up a decent partnership throughout the season.”
There is no doubt that Tully is building a group who are predominantly familiar with step five football and Hillson’s leadership qualities at the back with White can solidify a strong spine.
Prior to his time with Ivybridge, where he was captain in the final campaign under Ben Washam and Brad Gargett, Hillson also played for the likes of Bodmin Town and Torpoint Athletic.
The defender amassed 31 appearances (as per the league’s website) and was a crucial individual, surrounded by a lot of younger talent.
It isn’t just his new teammates that he’s familiar with either having crossed paths with Tully as well. The pair “had a good chat on the phone” ahead of this move.
Hillson described himself as “Someone who will give my all for the team,” then adding; “I put my body on the line, I like to do anything I can to stop the ball going in the net and then give it to the players further up the pitch who can do the damage.”
This is another eye-catching acquisition for Tavistock as they look to make a swift return to the Southern League.
Whilst the likes of Hillson and White brings bags of experience to Langsford Park, other signings add youth to the mix.
Perhaps none more so than Deacon Thomson who arrives at the club from Saltash United as he “felt like [he] was ready for a new challenge.”
For the Cornish side, Thomson was one of two players to reach double figures for goals last term, notching 10 from 29 appearances (24 starts), with the other being his brother Reece!
He mentioned that Tully “was really keen to get me onboard which is always nice for a player.”
An even younger name has been added to the Lambs’ ranks although he won’t be regularly available for the 1st XI.
Teen Oliver Northam, a part of the NFYL programme at Plymouth Argyle, has earned a football scholarship in the US which will see him head to Georgia.
Northam will be a part of Tavistock’s pre-season, the opening stages of the campaign and then some games over Christmas too but the majority of his time will be spent stateside.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.