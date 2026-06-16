YELVERTON trounced Barton 2nd XI by 98 runs to stay remain ahead of the pack chasing Chagford at the top of the D Division West.
Chagford’s 27-point lead at the top of the table already hints at the real fight being for the second promotion place as runners-up. Just seven points separate Yelverton, Plymstock 2nd XI, Ivybridge 2nd XI and Torquay & Kingskerswell approaching the halfway stage.
David Ackford, Yelverton’s captain and opener, reached 98 not out in his team’s total of 279 for six. His big stands were 70 with Rob Grove (58) and 62 with Ed Sorensen (27).
Ackford got to the last over needing three for a ton but, in his own words, ‘ran out of steam!’
Veteran spinner Dave Cadwallader was easily Barton’s best bowler by any measure with three for 39 off nine.
Barton, severely depleted by first-team calls, were all out for 181 with three overs to go.
Oliver Shelton (33) and Matt Needham (40) were the only top-order batters to hang around long.
Lower-order resistance, led by skipper Tom Porter (21) added 60 for the last five wickets before Barton were all out for 181.
There were two wickets each for Hadleigh Scott-Kirk, Matt Smale, Michael Marais and Josh Stevenson.
Yelverton have shuttled between the D and C Divisions in recent seasons without lingering long in either. Ackford hopes that is going to change as is youthful side develops.
“It’s really nice to have a young team where all the players are friends,” said Ackford. “Hoping to have this team for the next four to five years.
“The addition of opener Teddy Ridley (ex-Oxford University CC) is a huge boost for us. His availability is patchy, but when he plays he massively strengthens the batting line-up.
“The addition of the extremely promising Seb Clewer (16) from Cornwood is the future of the first team. He bowls with really good pace and is a great find for us.
“Harry Nankivell (17), who joined us last year from Plymstock has developed into another opening bowler for the 1st XI.
“The club are very excited about how good under-14s Rhys Gethin and Eugene Grenardo could be. Eugene has played some first-team games this season and helped to win the Tavistock match.”
Ackford said the current strength of the club is reflected in the second and third teams.
“Our 2nd XI are near the top of the table in the G West,” said Ackford. “Captain Alex Hutchings has transformed the 3rd XI into a side that is competitive every week.
“With other colts coming through the system, these are exciting times for the club.”
Meanwhile, Tavistock 2nd XI have now lost three on the trot in the D Division West after going down by nine wickets away to leaders Chagford.
Not for the first time this season Tavistock were skittled for less than a hundred as their batting caved in.
Marc Lewis (23), Dave Manning (18) and Will Chappell (16) had the only double-figures on a card that looked like binary programming in places. Ted Gossett (3-14) largely finished what Ollie Thomas (2-20) and Lucas Pedrochi (2-18) started.
Pedrochi (27) was Chagford’s lone casualty on the chase. Richard Hopwood (42no) and James Sharman (20no) were there at the end.
Defeat leaves Tavistock two places and four points clear of the bottom two.
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