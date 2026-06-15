BUCKLAND Monachorum 2nd XI were put into bat first by visitors Luckett 3rds and opening pair Max Erasmus and Gary Elkington laid a solid foundation.
They put together a stand of 74, before Max was bowled just after reaching his half century, for 52 off only 49 balls.
From a strong position Buckland then lost wickets at regular intervals, and from being 94-1 collapsed to 119-7 before the tail dug in and got Buckland up to a competitive total of 161 all out in 39.2 overs.
Major contributions coming from Gary Elkington 21 off 54 balls, Harry West 22 off 45 balls, and Darren Bartrop 16no off 45 balls faced.
After tea, Luckett started their reply with real intent with their captain Martin Budge leading from the front, before finally falling victim to Kev Osborne, for a top score of 28 off 40 balls faced.
Following the departure of Luckett’s skipper, wickets started falling at regular intervals. Luckett’s tail were able to rally to post a total of 103.
Opening bowlers Sam Houldsworth 3-23, Darren Bartrop 3-34 were the wicket takers along with Kev Osborne 2-9 and Max Erasmus 2-1.
Buckland won by 58 runs, claiming 19 points out of a possible 20, to cement their second place in the league table.
Buckland Monachorums 1st XI meanwhile visited Menheniot/Looe 2nd XI and won by five wickets to claim 18 points and remain top of the Division Five East table.
Major contributions with the ball came from Toby McLuskie 3-15 off 6 overs, Harry Tredwin 2-13 off 5 overs, and Alex Rich 2-20 off 10 overs.
Chasing a modest total of 62, James Blackmore 25 off 29 balls, and Dan Elkington 10 off 20 balls, were the two significant contributions in reaching the winning total, with 25 overs to spare.
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