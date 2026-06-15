OKEHAMPTON Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club had 16 gymnasts travel to Telford International Centre for two national English qualifiers of the season.
The English trampoline and double mini trampoline (DMT) series is run by English Gymnastics and British Gymnastics and has two qualifying events in the Midlands. Gymnasts compete against all British Gymnastics clubs in England for individual rankings and a place at the English Championships, the national final.
Flyers gymnasts gave excellent performances, with Logan Neville achieving his first silver medal in trampoline (11-12 men's silver level) at qualifier two, including a very high execution score of 15.7 for his set.
Logan also achieved first place in the qualifying round for silver level DMT with a high execution score of 18.9, and a sixth place in the final. In addition to competing DMT for the first time this year, Logan made his debut at FIG level trampoline in April.
The English qualifiers also saw new personal bests from Mason Parker-Groves, who achieved his first silver medal at 13-14 boys gold level trampoline and a silver medal at 13-14 men's gold level double mini trampoline at the first qualifier, with two further silver medals in gold level trampoline and DMT at the second qualifier.
Other highlights over the two competitions include an extremely high execution score of 18.9 for Adela Wrzecionko in the 15-16 women's silver DMT, a fifth place from Arran Stannard-Heap in the senior men's gold trampoline, an 11th place from Evie Nicks in the 11-12 girls trampoline, and a 13th place for Adela in the 15-16 women's silver trampoline.
The competitions also saw routine upgrades from Esther Smith, Kayla Prouse, Coral Vallance, Elodie Peacock and Molly Thorn, and debuts from Harlow Savory-Webster, Florence Stallion, Amelia Trask, Josie Lloyd, Kathryn Scott-Tucker and Gracie Cann.
Thanks as always to the club’s coaches for their support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.