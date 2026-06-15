FRANCISCO Rodrigues Martens, Abigail Graves and Ben Webster recently represented Okehampton Otters Swimming Club at the South West Summer Regional Championships.
This was a fantastic achievement and the result of months of dedication, long evenings, and hard work throughout the swimming season. The club are incredibly proud of each of them.
Competing at this level is no small milestone, and all three swimmers rose to the challenge with determination and resilience. Their success reflects not only their own commitment but also the support of the coaching team, volunteers, and the wider Okehampton Otters community.
They’re already looking ahead, aiming to qualify for Regionals again next season, and with continued hard work, the club hopes to see them pushing towards Nationals too.
Well done swimmers, your club is behind you every step of the way.
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